‘Jagananna schemes’ face non-cooperation from banks

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy has been coming out with countless innovative welfare schemes. Each and every programme is named after ‘Jagananna’ or ‘YSR’ or both ‘YSR Jagananna’. Now, the issue is that the bankers are not giving outright approvals and sanctions to the beneficiaries under these programmes. Their immediate reason is lack of enough staff to deal with so many programmes.

Whatever be the reasons, obviously, the ruling party leaders are not so happy with the way the banks are taking light of the Jagananna programmes. It is well known how the opponents and critics are treated very badly under the present regime. Amid these circumstances, the bitter incidents of the municipal sanitary staff leaving garbage at the bank branches in Krishna district caused a great sensation.

Garbage was left at nearly three bank branches in Vijayawada, Vuyyuru and Machilipatnam. The issue has raised a national level concern with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman also mentioning this on Twitter.

However, the State Government has kept silent on this so far. Seeing the confrontationist mindset of the YCP, it is highly likely the banks too may become like any other opposition group soo if they do not toe the line of the YCP rule blindly.

