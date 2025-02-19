x
Home > Movie News

Aadhi’s Sabdham Trailer: Full Of Surprises

Published on February 19, 2025 by swathy

Aadhi Pinisetty teamed up once again with director Arivazhagan for Sabdham, a supernatural crime thriller that promises an edge-of-your-seat experience. Following the success of their earlier project, Vaishali, this collaboration brings fresh intrigue, with the movie produced by 7G Films Siva.

As anticipation builds for its theatrical release on the 28th of this month, the makers have unveiled the film’s chilling trailer, which promises an inimitable and suspenseful journey.

The trailer opens with Lakshmi Menon’s character, Avanthika, who describes an unsettling affliction. She hears the strange, repetitive sound of a countless bats. Initially thought to be a case of auditory hallucination by her doctor, the vivid nature of her experience raises more questions than answers. This is when Aadhi Pinisetty enters as Vyoma, a determined paranormal investigator.

Aadhi Pinisetty’s strong presence, paired with Lakshmi Menon’s compelling portrayal of fear and confusion, creates an unsettling atmosphere that lingers long after the trailer ends. Visually, the film stands out, with cinematography by Arun Bathmanabhan capturing the eerie tone of the narrative. The thrilling musical score by S Thaman adds to the tension.

The trailer, filled with surprises, has undoubtedly heightened expectations for this chilling supernatural thriller. The film is set to hit cinemas across Andhra through N Cinemas and in Nizam through Mythri Distribution on February 28th.

Next Rekha Gupta Set to Become Delhi's Next Chief Minister, Parvesh Verma as Deputy CM Previous Tamannaah Odela 2 teaser launch in Maha Kumbh Mela
