Rekha Gupta Set to Become Delhi’s Next Chief Minister, Parvesh Verma as Deputy CM

Published on February 19, 2025 by swathy

Rekha Gupta Set to Become Delhi’s Next Chief Minister, Parvesh Verma as Deputy CM

In an unexpected twist, Rekha Gupta, a seasoned Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, has been chosen as the next Chief Minister of Delhi, with Parvesh Verma stepping into the role of Deputy Chief Minister. This decision comes on the heels of the BJP’s impressive victory in the recent Delhi Assembly elections, where the party secured 48 out of 70 seats, ending the Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) decade-long rule in the capital. The swearing-in ceremony is set to take place on February 20 at Ramlila Maidan, marking the BJP’s return to power in Delhi after 27 years.

Rekha Gupta’s political journey is nothing short of inspiring. Starting as a student activist with the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) at Delhi University’s Daulat Ram College in 1992, she quickly rose through the ranks. By 1996-97, she was elected President of the Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU), where she championed student welfare and youth empowerment. Her early years in student politics laid the foundation for her transition into mainstream leadership, helping her build strong grassroots connections and earn a reputation for her dedication and political insight.

Rekha Gupta, who won the Shalimar Bagh constituency by defeating AAP’s Bandana Kumari, brings a wealth of experience to her new role. Previously serving as the General Secretary of Delhi BJP and National Vice President of BJP’s Mahila Morcha, she has consistently worked to address community and women’s issues. Alongside her, Game Changer Parvesh Verma, a prominent BJP leader who won election against AAP Chief Arvind Kejriwal , will serve as Deputy Chief Minister, bringing his own expertise to the table.

