All you want to know about Rekha Gupta, Delhi’s new CM

Rekha Gupta, a loyal BJP leader since student days, has been chosen as the new Chief Minister of Delhi on Wednesday. After hectic parleys and reasoning, BJP High Command picked the 50-year-old woman leader to lead the national capital.

Who is Rekha Gupta?

Rekha Gupta is one of the senior leaders in Delhi BJP and is a popular face with people of Delhi. She is a three-time councillor and served as Chairperson of Women Welfare and Child Development Committee, Delhi. She held multiple roles in Delhi BJP.

After successful stint in Delhi Municipal politics, she won as MLA for the first time in the recent Assembly elections from Shalimar Bagh.

Though she is a first-time MLA, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah preferred her over the contenders, due to her unflinching loyalty to RSS and BJP and clean track record.

Rekha Gupta started her journey in politics at an early age, as she actively participated in student politics. Being a socially conscious girl from teenage, Rekha Gupta won as President of Delhi University Students Union in 1996.

Later she made full time foray into politics, playing active role in saffron party. She won as Councillor from North Pitampura in 2007 for the first time. From then onwards she steadily rose in Delhi BJP.

Why BJP High Command voted for Rekha Gupta?

Though there were several contenders for Delhi CM post, BJP bosses voted in favour of Rekha Gupta, as party wanted to present a fresh face and start new in the Capital City, as party came back to power after 26 years.

Unlike other leaders who are heavy weights, Rekha Gupta is considered an emerging leader with fresh appeal. This will not just help BJP in building a new narrative but will also give room for High Command to influence the proceedings in Delhi.

Besides her loyalty to RSS and BJP, Rekha Gupta has also shown results during stints as Councillor. For instance her efforts as chair person of Women Welfare and Child Development Committee for the empowerment of women and children have been commendable.

Rekha Gupta is also considered approachable by Delhi BJP cadres and is seen as an emphatic leader.

Besides to all the above factors, her Baniya background also helped her clinch the top post. Baniya community is a powerful community in Delhi. AAP’s Arvind Kejriwal also hails from the same community.

Moreover BJP High Command seems to have inclined to continue the Delhi’s Women CM tradition.

All the above factors ensured that Rekha Gupta became the fourth Women chief Minister of Delhi and 9th CM of capital.