Aadikeshava, Vishnu comes to bail out Shiva temple around quary from the goons in a small Village. Panja Vaisshnav Tej and Sithara Entertainments with Fortune Four Cinemas have come up with such an interesting concept for their action film, Aadikeshava. Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya are producing this Srikara Studios presentation.

Previously, movie has been referred to as PVT04, but now, the title Aadikeshava has been revealed by the team.

Panja Vaisshnav Tej character is named as Rudra and he doesn’t shy away from taking things into his hand against the evil.

Joju George is playing the main antagonist. Why these two characters go against each other? We need to watch the movie to know about it.

Srikanth N Reddy is debuting with the film as director and GV Prakash Kumar is composing music for the film.

Sreeleela and Aparna Das are playing other lead roles in the movie. Already team has introduced us to Joju George, Aparna Das and Sreeleela characters, respectively.

With the high octane teaser, they have introduced us to Panja Vaisshnav Tej’s character and given us a sneak peek into the world of Adikeshava. Movie release is said to scheduled for July, this year.