Nikhil’s SPY Teaser: Stylishly Packed Actioner

After scoring big with Karthikeya 2, Nikhil is back with one more pan-Indian attempt titled SPY. The film is said to be a stylish action entertainer and is based on the mystery about the death of Netaji Subash Chandra Bose. Tollywood editor Garry is making his debut as director and the makers revealed the teaser. The teaser is well cut and is packed well with action. Nikhil seems to have risked big for the stunts. The teaser hints that the film is shot lavishly across several foreign locations. Iswarya Menon, Sanya Thakur and Abhinav Gomatam played other important roles.

SPY teaser hints that Nikhil has one more winner on board for sure. The film is announced for June 29th release across the globe in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam languages. Sricharan Pakala and Vishal Chandrashekar composed the music and background score. ED Entertainments are the producers.