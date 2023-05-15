Akhil responds about Agent Debacle

Agent is one of the biggest disasters of Telugu cinema and in the career of Akhil. The youngster has dedicated more than two years on the film. But the film ended up as a huge dud. Akhil was calm and did not respond even after being trolled. For the first time, he responded about the film’s debacle. He thanked his fans for supporting him. He specially mentioned the fillm’s producer Anil Sunkara for his support. Akhil did not mention the director Surendar Reddy’s name though he thanked the entire cast and crew.

“To my dearest fans and all my well-wishers. I want to sincerely thank the cast and crew of Agent who dedicated their lives to see our film come to life. While we tried our level best, the film unfortunately didn’t translate the way we wished it would on the screen and we could not deliver a good film for you. A special thanks to my producer Anil garu who was my biggest support system. Thank you to all the distributors who believed in our film and also the media who supported us immensely. The love and energy you all give me is the reason I work and I thank you from the bottom of my heart for that. I will come back stronger for all those who believe in me” posted Akhil on his social media page.