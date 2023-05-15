Bhuvaneswari joins Lokesh on his 100th day padayatra

While father Nara Chandrababu Naidu wished son Nara Lokesh on completing 100 days of his Yuva Galam padayatra on Monday, mother Bhuvaneswari joined the son at Santhajuturu village of Srisailam Assembly constituency.

Bhuvaneswari walked with her son for a while, giving him her moral support. As she joined the walk, hundreds of the party activists gathered to have a look at the mother walking by her son in the hot sun. The police blocked the road as thousands of the TDP activists gathered along the padayatra route between Santhajuturu and Mothukuru villages.

Nandamuri family members, Lokeswari, Hymavathi, Nandamuri Jayasri, Nandamuri Mani, Ch Sriman, Chamundeswari, Garapati Srinivas, Kantamaneni Deekshita, Kantamaneni Babi, Enigalla Rahul and others also joined Lokesh during his padayatra. They all greeted him on completing 100 days walking under the hot sun.

Telangana TDP president Kasani Jnaneswar, senior leader Ravula Chandrasekhar Reddy, Telugu Mahila president Shakeela Reddy and Telugu Yuvatha president P Jayaram and others also met Lokesh on the occasion and greeted him on completing 100 days.