BoyapatiRapo First Thunder looks Explosive

On the occasion of Ram Pothineni’s 35th birthday, his next film’s glimpse was released by the filmmakers. Ram teamed up with Boyapati Srinu, tentatively titled #BoyapatiRapo. The film is set for Dasara release, slated for October 20th and Sree Leela is the lead actress.

In the first thunder video of BoyapatiRapo, Ram was introduced with a smashing action sequence. His looks are extraordinary and the visuals are stunning. There was a sneak of Sree Leela also in the first thunder. Thaman background score is loud and will be a feast for Boyapati mass fans. Srinivasaa Chitturi produced the film under the banner Srinivasaa Silver Screen. BoyapatiRapo will be released in multiple languages.