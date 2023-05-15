Ravi Teja in talks for one more?

Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja is known for his unexpected choices of films. His last outing ‘Ravanasura’ disappointed at the box-office. Yet his next films are hyped, he is currently busy with Tiger Nageswara Rao, a biopic of a decoit and Eagle with a newcomer. According to the recent information, Ravi Teja is in talks with Anudeep, who directed Jathi Ratanalu and Prince. Prince was okay at the Tamil box office and he needs to prove himself with his next film.

Anudeep narrated an out-and-out entertainer to Ravi Teja a few days back. The actor liked the story and gave a nod. Anudeep’s humorous dialogues and Ravi Teja’s comedy timing might create magic. Trisha and Tamannaah’s names are in consideration for the lead actress role. Trisha is the first option as she gained her craze back as Kundanavalli from Ponniyin Selvan.