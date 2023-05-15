Custody First Weekend Worldwide Collections – Disaster

By
Telugu360
-
0

Custody has a disastrous weekend with a worldwide gross of 11.30 Cr. Distributor share of the film stands at 4.65 Cr. After a disastrous opening day, the film didn’t show any improvement over the weekend and instead dropped. The collections are flat on Sunday. It will be a washout from today and buyers are going to face huge losses. The film is a consecutive disaster for the hero after Thank You.

AreaFirst Weekend CollectionsDay 1 CollectionsPre release business
Nizam 1.25 Cr
0.72 Cr
AP 2.05 Cr0.98 Cr
AP/TS3.30 Cr1.70 Cr18.5Cr
ROI0.55 Cr 0.20 Cr1.5Cr
OS0.80 Cr0.55 Cr2Cr
Worldwide Share4.65 Cr2.45 Cr22Cr
World wide Gross11.30 Cr5.20 Cr
Pre-Release Business22 Cr22 Cr

Telugu360 is always open for the best and bright journalists. If you are interested in full-time or freelance, email us at Krishna@telugu360.com.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here