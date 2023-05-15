Custody First Weekend Worldwide Collections – Disaster

Custody has a disastrous weekend with a worldwide gross of 11.30 Cr. Distributor share of the film stands at 4.65 Cr. After a disastrous opening day, the film didn’t show any improvement over the weekend and instead dropped. The collections are flat on Sunday. It will be a washout from today and buyers are going to face huge losses. The film is a consecutive disaster for the hero after Thank You.
|Area
|First Weekend Collections
|Day 1 Collections
|Pre release business
|Nizam
|1.25 Cr
|0.72 Cr
|AP
|2.05 Cr
|0.98 Cr
|AP/TS
|3.30 Cr
|1.70 Cr
|18.5Cr
|ROI
|0.55 Cr
|0.20 Cr
|1.5Cr
|OS
|0.80 Cr
|0.55 Cr
|2Cr
|Worldwide Share
|4.65 Cr
|2.45 Cr
|22Cr
|World wide Gross
|11.30 Cr
|5.20 Cr
|Pre-Release Business
|22 Cr
|22 Cr