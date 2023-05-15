Custody First Weekend Worldwide Collections – Disaster

Custody has a disastrous weekend with a worldwide gross of 11.30 Cr. Distributor share of the film stands at 4.65 Cr. After a disastrous opening day, the film didn’t show any improvement over the weekend and instead dropped. The collections are flat on Sunday. It will be a washout from today and buyers are going to face huge losses. The film is a consecutive disaster for the hero after Thank You.

Area First Weekend Collections Day 1 Collections Pre release business Nizam 1.25 Cr

0.72 Cr AP 2.05 Cr 0.98 Cr AP/TS 3.30 Cr 1.70 Cr 18.5Cr ROI 0.55 Cr 0.20 Cr 1.5Cr OS 0.80 Cr 0.55 Cr 2Cr Worldwide Share 4.65 Cr 2.45 Cr 22Cr World wide Gross 11.30 Cr 5.20 Cr Pre-Release Business 22 Cr 22 Cr