Aakashavani heading for a Digital Release

SS Rajamouli’s son Karthikeya was all set for debut as a producer with Aakashavani but he dropped down in the middle as he could not focus on production as he was occupied with RRR. SS Rajamouli’s protege Ashwin Gangaraju is making his directorial debut with Aakashavani, an innovative attempt that is made on a strict budget of Rs 3 crores. The film completed shoot and the post-production formalities reached final stages. With a theatrical release unlikely soon, the makers of Aakashavani decided to release the film on a digital platform soon.

A top digital platform is holding talks and the makers quoted a decent price. The discussions are said to be in the final stages. With the makers pocketing decent profits through this deal, Aakashavani may head for a digital release soon. Aakashavani is an innovative attempt and is all about a radio which takes revenge on a cold-blooded villain. Aakashavani features a bunch of new faces and Tamil actor Samuthirakani will be seen in a crucial role. More details about the release awaited and the teaser of Aakashavani will be out soon.