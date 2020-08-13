YSRCP MLC’s “pluck hair” remarks against judges now in Governor, President’s court

YSRCP MLC Pandula Ravindra Babu recent highly objectionable remarks against the courts and judges has stirred a Hornet’s nest.

Andhra Pradesh High Court advocate Laximnaryana on Thursday filed an online petition before Governor Bishwabhushan Harichandan and President Ram Nath Kovind complaining that the YSRCP MLA has undermined the courts and lowered the dignity of the judges by making disparaging comments.

On August 5, Ravindra Babu remarked neither Chandrababu nor any judge cannot move the hair of Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy while making gestures of plucking his hair. “Whether Chandrababu Naidu, cases, courts or even judges cannot pluck the hair of Jagan Mohan Reddy,” he remarked reflecting the utter contempt for courts and judges.

In the petition, Laxminarayana appealed that the YSRCP MLC be disqualified for making such remarks. The High Court advocate also submitted the newspaper and video clips of the YSRCP MLA’s controversial remarks. Pandula Ravindra Babu was recently appointed as MLC under the Governor’s quota and also took oath. Earlier, Laxminarayana had filed a petition before the Andhra Pradesh High Court seeking contempt proceedings against the YSRCP MLA.

Pandula Ravindra Babu is not the first YSRCP leader to make such remarks undermining the judiciary or lowering the dignity of judges or courts. Earlier, the High Court had served notices on 94 people, including Bapatla MP Nandigam Suresh, former Chirala MLA Amanchi Krishna Moham, Gudivada Amarnath, senior journalists Kommeneni Srinivasa Rao and Prasad Reddy.

Bapatla YSRCP MP Nandigam Suresh was served contempt notice for attributing motives to the judiciary stating that TDP president and former chief minister Chandrababu Naidu was managing even courts. “Chandrababu Naidu seems to know the High Court verdict 10 minutes in advance. Chandrababu’s call list should be examined to verify if he is involved in the judgement process.”

The High Court also served notice on former Chirala MLA Amanchi Krishna Mohan who had found fault with the High Court directive to the CBI to probe the police highhandedness against Dr Sudhakar Rao.

The YSRCP leaders have been openly critical of the court verdicts and attributing motives to the judges. The High Court also took cognizance making unsavory remarks on social media posts against the judiciary.

However, YSRCP Rajya Sabha MP Vijaysai Reddy openly declared that he is the in-charge of the social media wing of the YSRCP. He came in full support of its social media employees stating that the state government will go out of its way to defend them.