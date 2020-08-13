RRR attacks ‘Reddyism’ all over under Jagan rule

Rebel MP Raghu Rama Raju (RRR) has targetted his latest attack on the favouritism being shown by the Jagan Reddy regime to his own caste. He says that it is not ‘Red Tapism’ or any such thing. What is going on in AP now is only ‘Reddyism’. All top posts in the Government were being given to this caste alone. This is contrary to the spirit with which the voters voted for CM Jaganmohan Reddy and gave him a landmark mandate. RRR says the Christians from all castes and communities voted for Jagan Reddy thinking that he and his family members were their champions. But now, only caste was getting all top posts while the weaker sections were being given the lower level posts.

Rajugaru raised his voice a bit today in his direct attack on Jagan Reddy. He kept raising his finger as if pointing towards the CM asking why his regime was behaving very oddly in such serious matters. How can YSRCP activists be given posts in the Government? How can they draw salaries from the Government but yet work for the ruling party? This was not prevalent anywhere else.

RRR demanded Jagan Reddy to initiate action against Gurrampati Devender Reddy who was looking after the social media affairs of the YSRCP. Mr. Raju asked why the CM was silent when Devender Reddy was stooping to low levels and making personal remarks against other leaders. How can Devender Reddy be allowed to draw salary from the Government when he was working for YSRCP?