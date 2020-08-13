Detailed Report: How Sanjay Dutt came to know about Lung Cancer

The entire nation was left in deep shock after the news broke out that Sanjay Dutt is suffering from lung cancer. Sanjay Dutt was unwell last week and he got the COVID-19 test done without visiting a hospital. He was feeling breathless and sought medical advice. Before this, he got tested through his oximeter and found that the oxygen levels dropped down. The doctors of Lilavati Hospital suggested a visit after which Sanjay Dutt visited the hospital. The doctors initially confirmed that the air entry wasn’t happening in the right lung. They conducted a CT scan after which they clarified the fluid accumulation in both the lungs.

The doctors said it may be a bacterial infection or tuberculosis or cancer. The fluid was removed from his lungs and was sent for a detailed diagnosis, as per the reports from Times of India. Sanjay Dutt underwent a PET scan on Monday. The fluid had cancer cells told the reports and the PET scan too confirmed cancer. Sanjay Dutt broke down after he heard this. He attended an immediate counselling session and was referred to an oncologist. Sanjay Dutt was asked to take up Chemotherapy or fly abroad for better treatment.

The doctors confirmed that Sanjay Dutt is suffering from the fourth stage of lung cancer. The actor is expected to fly to USA very soon for further treatment. Wishing Sanjay Dutt a speedy recovery.