‘8297104104’ – AP launches Coronavirus Helpline number

The Central Government already launched helplines to render services to the people to save themselves from Covid threat. Now, in the face of rising and unchecked infections, the Andhra Pradesh Government also launched its own helpline number – 8297104104. The general public can consult at this number if they have any doubts or fears about their risk exposure and vulnerability to the disease.

The government says that the helpline staff will also give critical guidance necessary for the public if they report any symptoms that show possibility of infections. All information will be provided on how to get treatment under home isolation and how to access ambulance services in case of emergencies. Guidance will be given on the availability of telemedicine services.

The officials say that the helpline will be providing integrated Coronavirus services and guidance. The need for special State level care center was felt in view of the rising fears among the public amid the spread of rumours and misinformation. Also, it is aimed to give confidence to the people in times of severity and the need for hospitalisation.