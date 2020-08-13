Gunjan Saxena Movie Review: A Realistic Attempt

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor took up the life story of Gunjan Saxena, the first woman pilot who fought in the Kargil war in 1999. The film too is titled Gunjan Saxena and is directed by Sharan Sharma. Janhvi Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Vineet Kumar Singh, Angad Bedi, Manav Vij, Ayesha Raza Mishra are the lead actors in this drama which is produced by Fox Star India and Dharma Productions. The film is now streaming on Netflix. Here is the review of Gunjan Saxena:

Story:

Gunjan Saxena (Janhvi Kapoor) has an obsession with airplanes and aircrafts after she happens to see a cockpit when she was a kid. She takes up the decision to turn a pilot and the whole world except her father (Pankaj Tripathi) opposer her. Gunjan Saxena faces as many obstacles as she can in her journey of turning a pilot. The rest of Gunjan Saxena is all about the problems, hurdles and challenges she faces in the journey and how she sends up landing in one of the country’s most important missions: Kargil War. Watch Gunjan Saxena to see her inspiring story on screen:

The best part of Gunjan Saxena is the length as it is kept for less than 2 hours. Gunjan Saxena is an emotional flick that is presented well about the relation of Gunjan Saxena with her father and the hurdles she faces. Everything fits in well and the other best thing about Gunjan Saxena is the film has less cinematic liberties taken. Janhvi Kapoor does her part well but she needs to improve a lot. Her screen presence is good. Pankaj Tripathi steals the show with his flawless performance. Vineet Kumar Singh and Angad Bedi do their parts well.

The writing is good and the music, cinematography are the other assets of Gunjan Saxena. The first half is slow, emotional and it narrates all the needed stuff that could elevate the film in the second half. Gunjan Saxena is more like an emotional drama than a biopic and the performances take the film to the next level. The war episodes look perfect on screen and they look realistic. Gunjan Saxena is worth watching because it sounds true from the first frame. Give it a watch.