Home > Movie News

Aamir Khan about Falling in Love at 60

Published on December 8, 2025 by nymisha

Aamir Khan about Falling in Love at 60

Bollywood Superstar Aamir Khan has been in news majorly in the recent times because of his private life. After parting ways with his wife Kiran Rao, Aamir Khan has introduced his girlfriend Gauri Spratt and everytime, the duo is spotted together in public, the videos and pictures went viral. During a recent interaction, Aamir Khan spoke about his ex-wives and about falling in love at the age of 60.

“To be honest, I think I have reached a point where I felt I probably will not be able to find someone who could be my partner. I was not expecting that I would be in love in my 60s. Gauri Spratt brings a lot of steadiness and calm. Gauri is an amazing person and I am lucky to have met her. Our marriages may not have worked in the past but I am very happy that I met Reena, Kiran, and now Gauri in my life. These three have contributed so much as a person in my life” told Aamir Khan.

The actor is working on multiple projects and they will be announced soon.

