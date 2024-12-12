x
CastIron Cookware Benefits
Kareena Kapoor Gorgeous In Red Salwar
Disha Patani Golden Goose Photoshoot
Khushi Kapoor Latest Wedding Look
Kavya Kalyanram Hot and Bold Look
Sobhita Dhilipala In Divine Look
Keerthy Suresh Weds Antony Thattil
Kapoor Families Invites Narendra Modi For Raj Kapoor Film Festival
Srinidhi Shetty In Ziro Valley
Amyra Dastur Gorgeous In Green
Vedhika’s NainMataka Vibes
Rakul Preet Singh Bluetiful PhotoShoot
Taapsee Pannu In Rani Vibes
Hearing and Ear Health
Janhvi Kapoor Stunning Curves In Grey Colour Dress
NightShift Workers Health Tips
Keerthy Suresh Photoshoot For Face Magazine
Samyuktha Menon Stuns In a Saree
Shilpa Shetty Gym Vibes
Avneet Kaur Hot Photoshoot
Home > Movie News

Aamir Khan is stunned by Upendra’s UI

Published on December 12, 2024 by swathy

Aamir Khan is stunned by Upendra’s UI

Kannada Superstar Upendra made a name for himself with innovative and unique films. His directorials have always carried a different storyline and distinctive narrative that arrests everyone. He is directing after a decade gap and also starring in lead role, titled UI.

His new film’s Warner trailer stunned none other than Bollywood Superstar Aamir Khan. The massive Hindi star-actor has an unique taste in scripts, reputation to back innovative ideas and has great credibility for his eye in appreciating talent.

Aamir Khan shared that he is mesmerised by the trailer and has huge expectations from the film. He wished Upendra, who is present alongside him, a great success at the box office and remarked that the movie will be a hit in Hindi, too.

With Aamir Khan’s words the anticipation for the movie has grown multi-folds as the trailer has already raised curiosity about the subject to sky high. UI is releasing in Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi languages on 20th December. The film is produced by G Manoharan and Sreekanth KP with a high budget. Prestigious Geetha Film Distribution is releasing this movie in Telugu states.

