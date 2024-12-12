Aamir Khan is stunned by Upendra’s UI

Kannada Superstar Upendra made a name for himself with innovative and unique films. His directorials have always carried a different storyline and distinctive narrative that arrests everyone. He is directing after a decade gap and also starring in lead role, titled UI.

His new film’s Warner trailer stunned none other than Bollywood Superstar Aamir Khan. The massive Hindi star-actor has an unique taste in scripts, reputation to back innovative ideas and has great credibility for his eye in appreciating talent.

Aamir Khan shared that he is mesmerised by the trailer and has huge expectations from the film. He wished Upendra, who is present alongside him, a great success at the box office and remarked that the movie will be a hit in Hindi, too.

With Aamir Khan’s words the anticipation for the movie has grown multi-folds as the trailer has already raised curiosity about the subject to sky high. UI is releasing in Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi languages on 20th December. The film is produced by G Manoharan and Sreekanth KP with a high budget. Prestigious Geetha Film Distribution is releasing this movie in Telugu states.