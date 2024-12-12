x
CastIron Cookware Benefits
Kareena Kapoor Gorgeous In Red Salwar
Disha Patani Golden Goose Photoshoot
Khushi Kapoor Latest Wedding Look
Kavya Kalyanram Hot and Bold Look
Sobhita Dhilipala In Divine Look
Keerthy Suresh Weds Antony Thattil
Kapoor Families Invites Narendra Modi For Raj Kapoor Film Festival
Srinidhi Shetty In Ziro Valley
Amyra Dastur Gorgeous In Green
Vedhika’s NainMataka Vibes
Rakul Preet Singh Bluetiful PhotoShoot
Taapsee Pannu In Rani Vibes
Hearing and Ear Health
Janhvi Kapoor Stunning Curves In Grey Colour Dress
NightShift Workers Health Tips
Keerthy Suresh Photoshoot For Face Magazine
Samyuktha Menon Stuns In a Saree
Shilpa Shetty Gym Vibes
Avneet Kaur Hot Photoshoot
Home > Movie News

Sambarala Yetigattu Carnage: SDT In Beast Mode

Published on December 12, 2024 by swathy

Sambarala Yetigattu Carnage: SDT In Beast Mode

Mega Supreme hero Sai Durgha Tej is all set to take a giant leap with his next outing SDT18, touted to be his most ambitious project yet. Directed by debutant Rohith KP, this period action thriller promises to enthrall with its intense story and larger-than-life narrative.

Global star Ram Charan launched the film’s Carnage video, introducing Sai Durgha Tej in a never-before-seen avatar. The opening dialogues from various characters perfectly elevate SDT’s role, leading to his grand entry in a high-octane action sequence.

Perched on a tree trunk, SDT grimly pulls a knife from his back and ignites a furious rampage, leaving destruction in his wake. His final, commanding dialogue embodies the relentless and unyielding spirit of his character.

Sai Durgha Tej’s remarkable transformation, his beast mode, and commanding screen presence amplify his powerful performance. His intense delivery in the Rayalaseema dialect adds authenticity, while stunning visuals by Vetri Palanisamy and an energetic score by B Ajaneesh Loknath further elevate the experience.

Set for a pan-India release on September 25, 2025, SYG builds massive anticipation with the Carnage.

