Sambarala Yetigattu Carnage: SDT In Beast Mode

Mega Supreme hero Sai Durgha Tej is all set to take a giant leap with his next outing SDT18, touted to be his most ambitious project yet. Directed by debutant Rohith KP, this period action thriller promises to enthrall with its intense story and larger-than-life narrative.

Global star Ram Charan launched the film’s Carnage video, introducing Sai Durgha Tej in a never-before-seen avatar. The opening dialogues from various characters perfectly elevate SDT’s role, leading to his grand entry in a high-octane action sequence.

Perched on a tree trunk, SDT grimly pulls a knife from his back and ignites a furious rampage, leaving destruction in his wake. His final, commanding dialogue embodies the relentless and unyielding spirit of his character.

Sai Durgha Tej’s remarkable transformation, his beast mode, and commanding screen presence amplify his powerful performance. His intense delivery in the Rayalaseema dialect adds authenticity, while stunning visuals by Vetri Palanisamy and an energetic score by B Ajaneesh Loknath further elevate the experience.

Set for a pan-India release on September 25, 2025, SYG builds massive anticipation with the Carnage.