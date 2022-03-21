Aamir Khan learns how to dance to ‘Naatu Naatu’ from Jr NTR, Ram Charan

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan was seen shaking-a-leg with stars NTR Jr and Ram Charan during a fab event for their upcoming film ‘RRR’.

The cast of ‘RRR’ including Alia Bhatt and filmmaker S.S. Rajamouli were in the national capital to promote the film. Aamir joined the cast during the fan event.

Aamir was seen asking the the two actors on how they did the step, which the ‘PK’ star felt could not perform.

He said: “They are very fast.”

Alia then chimed in saying that it’s an easy step and even she has tried it.

Finally, Aamir and Alia joined Ram Charan and NTR Jr.

Finally, Aamir then called fans on stage to perform the hook step for Rajamouli, NTR Jr, Alia and Ram Charan.

The film includes a star-studded lineup including Ajay Devgn and Olivia Morris.

Jayanti Lal Gada of PEN Studios has bagged the theatrical distribution rights across North India and has also bought worldwide electronic rights for all languages. Pen Marudhar will be distributing the film in the North Territory.

The Telugu-language period action drama film is produced by D.V.V. Danayya of DVV Entertainments. RRR will release on March 25.