Eenadu intensifies war against Jagan

In Andhra Pradesh politics, the media plays a key role in favour of the TDP. It has been there for several years and that role is now loud and clear.

With Jagan Mohan Reddy becoming the chief minister, the media is unable to digest the defeat of Chandrababu Naidu and accept the reality.

While ABN Andhra Jyothi and TV5 have been on regular hunt of the Jagan Mohan Reddy government, the Eenadu has been very selective in its opposition to Jagan.

But, things seem to have changed in Eenadu now, particularly, after Jagan Mohan Reddy naming it in the meeting with the party MLAs on March 15.

Jagan Mohan Reddy said that the YSR Congress is waging war against Eenadu, Andhra Jyothi and TV5. “Chandrababu Naidu is nothing. We are waging a war with insane media houses called Eenadu, ABN Andhra Jyothi and TV5,” he said.

Since that day, Eenadu has intensified its war against the Jagan government and the newspaper is having at least three to four anti-government reports every day.

Whatever is the cause, the Eenadu has been taking it and disproportionately displaying it in the paper, to feed people against the government.

In the last one week, there are at least three anti-government stories in the paper as Eenadu stoops down to the lowest, even lower than the Andhra Jyothi and TV5.

As it appears, the media houses are going all out, even beyond Chandrababu Naidu, to defeat Jagan Mohan Reddy.

But the big question is will these media houses be able to manage people, particularly in the days of social media where facts are out!