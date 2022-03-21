What happened to Rana Daggubati’s Virata Parvam?

Rana Daggubati signed an interesting attempt Virata Parvam and the actor plays a Naxalite in this social drama. The film caught everyone’s attention after the teaser and the trailer got released. The coronavirus pandemic spoiled the film’s plans after it was announced for a theatrical release. SLV Cinemas and Suresh Productions produced Virata Parvam. There are also strong speculations that the film will have a direct digital release through Netflix. The trade circles and Tollywood is left surprised by the huge delay in the film’s release when Suresh Babu made some wise deals for Narappa and Drishyam 2.

Suresh Babu and Rana Daggubati have been in talks with Amazon Prime and Netflix for various projects. Selling off the rights of Virata Parvam for a direct digital release is not a big deal for them. The theatrical release chart of Tollywood is packed for the next six months and it would be quite tough for Virata Parvam to get a solo release date in this mad rush. Keeping the project aside will make the project stale and the audience would lose interest on the film.

Its high time for the makers to take a call on the release of Virata Parvam. Venu Udugula directed Virata Parvam and Sai Pallavi played the female lead.