Senthil Kumar about a crucial action episode of RRR

RRR will be high on action and it also has a hard-hitting emotional drama told Rajamouli. The roles of both the lead actors NTR and Ram Charan are well balanced in the film. During a recent interview, the film’s cinematographer KK Senthil Kumar revealed about a crucial action episode in RRR. “The introduction episodes of NTR and Ram Charan are huge and are challenging. There is a situation where both NTR and Charan meet for the first time in the film. It is an exciting and interesting episode. It has a large scope for VFX and technical work involved” told Senthil.

He continued saying “We started the film’s shoot with this episode and we got the final output of the episode ready by the time the film entered into the post-production phase. We shot the portions of heroes initially and for some time we shot the miniature portions. We shot the backgrounds for VFX team for many days. We combined them at a later stage and we took time to review the entire episode. We spent close to three years to get the episode ready. It is a challenging sequence and is a major highlight of RRR”.

RRR has NTR, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn and Shriya Saran in the lead roles. The film is releasing across the globe this Friday.