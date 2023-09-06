Aamir Khan sets up a Huge Lineup

After a disappointment like Laal Singh Chaddha, Aamir Khan is on a break and he is not in a hurry. The veteran actor has been meeting filmmakers and he is also keen to turn busy as a producer. The latest update is that Aamir Khan has lined up three films to act and he would keep himself busy for the next two years. Aamir Khan will kick start the remake of Spanish film Champions. RS Prassana will direct this sportsdrama and Aamir allocated 70 days for this film. This untitled film will roll early next year and is aimed for Christmas 2024 release.

Soon, Aamir will work with Rajkumar Santoshi and the shoot commences during the second half of 2024. The film is an entertainer that is set for 2025 release. After this, Aamir Khan will be seen in the biopic of Ujjwal Nikam. Aamir will also produce this project and more details about all the three films of Aamir will be made official soon.