Ram Charan jets off for a Vacation

Ram Charan and his wife Upasana are having the best time with their baby princess. After completing his paternity break, Charan completed a schedule of Game Changer recently. Now, Charan and Upasana flew off for a vacation and they are said to be holidaying in Paris. They are spotted flying from Begumpet airport last night.

Ram Charan is left in waiting mode because of Shankar. Game Changer is delayed badly and he is in plans to complete the film at the earliest and move on to Buchi Babu’s film. Charan also hiked his fee after the super success of RRR.