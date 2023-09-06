Drama and Nominations Unfold on Day 2 of Bigg Boss Telugu Season 7

The second day in the Bigg Boss Telugu Season 7 house was marked by a flurry of nominations, heated arguments, and some surprising revelations. As the contestants jostled to secure their position in the house, alliances and rivalries began to take shape.

Shobha Shetty’s Controversial Nominations

The day kicked off with Shobha Shetty nominating Kiran Rathod, citing a lack of proficiency in Telugu as the reason. She then set her sights on Gowtham Krishna, accusing him of failing to form bonds with the other housemates. However, her reasoning drew criticism from fellow contestants who deemed her explanations insufficient.

A heated exchange between Shobha and Gowtham ensued, with other housemates joining the fray. Kiran Rathod, on the other hand, took a more diplomatic approach and defused the tension with a hug.

Damini’s Nominations and Shobha’s Tears

Damini cast her nominations, selecting Rathika Rose for not contributing in the kitchen and other activities. She also nominated Shobha Shetty, alleging that Shobha failed to clean the utensils she used. Shobha vehemently denied these allegations but faced criticism for her approach, including crying over seemingly trivial matters, which left the audience bewildered.

Prince’s Retaliation and Sandeep’s Nominations

Prince nominated Shakeela, who had previously spoken rudely to him. He also nominated Gowtham Krishna, accusing him of falsely claiming that Prince was showing off his physique. Gowtham defended himself, shifting the blame to Teja for miscommunication.

Sandeep’s nominations targeted Rathika for her perceived irresponsibility and disorganization, as well as Prince for similar reasons. He later engaged in a personal discussion with Gowtham and Rathika in an effort to resolve their issues.

Shakeela and Gowtham’s Nominations

Shakeela retaliated by nominating Prince and Pallavi Prashant, the latter for not responding adequately to her. Gowtham returned the favor, nominating Prince for prioritizing fitness over social interaction and Shobha Shetty for her perceived inactivity. Notably, both Prince and Shobha had previously nominated Gowtham.

Groupism Concerns and More Nominations

Gowtham initiated a discussion with Shubhasree and Kiran Rathod about potential groupism within the house, shedding light on underlying tensions.

Pallavi Prashant nominated Shakeela and Kiran Rathod for appearing dull within the house. Kiran Rathod vehemently denied the allegations about crying in the house.

Amar, Kiran, and Teja’s Nominations

Amar nominated Teja and Prince, pointing to the latter’s frequent presence in restricted areas and the former for allegedly causing conflicts between housemates.

Kiran nominated Prashant and Shobha Shetty, citing Shobha’s perceived weakness and Prashant’s inability to connect with her. Teja followed suit, nominating Prashant and Kiran Rathod, with language difficulties cited as the reason.

Rathinka’s Nominations and Final Observations

Rathinka nominated Priyanka and Damini for violating the rules, finalizing the list of nominees for eviction this week: Shobha, Rathika, Prince, Prashant, Kiran, Gowtham, Shakeela, and Damini.

As the drama unfolds in the Bigg Boss house, Shobha Shetty’s emotional outbursts have drawn comparisons to a past contestant Monal. Gowtham and Prince seem poised to escape eviction and excel in physical tasks. Damini’s popularity as a singer might secure her a longer stay in the house.

With Kiran Rathod’s dignified presence and Shakeela’s apparent naiveté, one of them could face eviction this week, adding an intriguing twist to the show.