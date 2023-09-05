This Govt is anti-farmer, says Chandrababu

Stating that the Jagan Mohan Reddy Government is anti-farmer, former chief minister and TDP president, Mr Nara Chandrababu Naidu, said on Tuesday that all the welfare schemes and the subsidies extended to the farming community have been withdrawn now.

After visiting the ground-nut farming at Pallepalli village of Rayadurgam Assembly segment in Ananthapur district, Chandarbabu Naidu inteacted with the farmers there. “I have observed the crop and personally felt the problems being faced by the farmers here. The entire ground-nut crop in Khariff season got damaged which caused heavy loss to the farming community,” the former chief minister stated.

Maintaining that the entire farming community in the combined Ananthapur district depends on ground-nut crop, he said that when this gets totally damaged one can easily understand the condition of the farmers here.

This Chief Minister has totally neglected farming while the TDP has considered Ananthapur district as a special case and extended in-put subsidy to the farmers here, Mr Chandrababu said. “Besides in-put subsidy crop insurance was also provided to the ground-nut farmers in the district during TDP regime,” the former chief minister noted.

If less rainfall is recorded the farmers here face further problems, he said, adding that had the TDP government was back in power in 2019 too the Bhairavani Tippa project would have been completed which would have solved the problems permanently.

“Since this atrocious Government is into power the whole project has been neglected,” he said.

Assuring the farmers that he will certainly come to their rescue, Chandrababu Naidu promised the farmers that he will stand by them and will take the responsibility to save Ananthapur district from this predicament.

The farmers narrated their cup of woes and Chandrababu Naidu assured them that once the TDP is back in power all the necessary steps will be taken to permanently resolve them.