Abhishek Pictures Shocks Vijay Deverakonda

Young actor Vijay Deverakonda announced to support his fans and their families. He decided to donate Rs 1 crore from his remuneration and the actor announced this during the success meet of Kushi last night. Active producer and distributor Abhishek Nama questioned Vijay Deverakonda about the losses incurred for him for World Famous Lover.

“Dear @TheDeverakonda, We lost 8 crs in the distribution of #WorldFamousLover, but no one responded over it!! Now as you are donating 1CR to the families with your big heart, Kindly requesting & Hoping for you to save us and our Exhibitors & Distributors families also” posted Abhishek Pictures on their social media handle. We have to wait for the response of Vijay Deverakonda.

