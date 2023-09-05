Lokesh writes to DGP seeking more time for SI mains exam

Since the physical tests of candidates selected in preliminary exams for sub-inspector posts are concluding on September 24 and the mains are scheduled for October 14 and 15, the time is too short for them and thus the mains should be postponed to provide sufficient time for them to prepare for the exam, said Nara Lokesh, TDP general secretary on Tuesday.

Lokesh wrote to the Director General of Police (DGP) great injustice will be done to the candidates appearing for the mains as the time is too short for them to prepare for the exams after facing the physical tests. Two months time was given for the candidates to appear for the mains after physical tests during the TDP regime, he pointed out in the letter and demanded that minimum two months time be provided to the candidates to prepare for the mains after the physical tests.

Lokesh, who is on Yuva Galam pada yatra, greeted the teachers on the National Teachers Day and recalled the services of Dr Sarvepalli Radha Krishnan as a teacher. ‘I thank all those teachers who are moulding the lives of the kids as responsible citizens of the nation,” Lokesh said.

The TDP national general secretary also condemned the resolutions passed by the Trust Board of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) at its meeting held on Tuesday. Providing sticks to the pilgrims will in no way provide any kind of security to them, Lokesh said and stated that once the TDP forms the next government the steps to Tirumala will be fenced.

Lokesh also demanded the State Government to initiate steps to ensure that necessary certificates are issued to those students who are pursuing MBBS courses in Ukraine. He wanted the ruling party to see to it that the students who returned from Ukraine for various reasons should continue their education in the State.