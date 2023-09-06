Reason why Shah Rukh Khan signed up for Jawan

King khan Shah Rukh Khan is ready to create sensational storm at box office with Jawan. The highly anticipated film also stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi, helmed by renowned director Atlee Kumar. The film, will hit the theatres on September 7, 2023. The film also stars Nayanthara, Deepika Padukone, Vijay Sethupathi. Priyamani and many other key actors. Jawan is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation, directed by Atlee, Produced by Gauri Khan and Co-produced by Gaurav Verma.

As part of promotions SRK revealed few intriguing things about the film and his role. Shah Rukh Khan was so candid and cool in the interview and raised lot of intrigue on Jawan which is only one day away for the release. What was your “That is why I signed up for Jawan” moment? While mentioning this one moment, SRK, said, “There is a shot where I am introduced as the bald hero (does the clapping action) and I remember Atlee putting a lot of powder in my hand and I think I sneezed also doing that shot, but when I finally saw the shot, and that’s my moment for doing Jawan.

Now audience and fansare eagerly waiting to witness this shot on big screens to cheer Lourdes with whistles and hoots. Jawan has massive action and emotion, which is going to stun audience in theatres tomorrow.