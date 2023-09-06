Skanda team locks Salaar Date

To take the advantage of five-day long weekend, the makers of Salaar locked the arrival on September 28th. But due to various reasons, the film’s release is pushed and the makers will announce the new date very soon. A bunch of films are now getting ready to take the advantage of the long weekend. Ram’s Skanda which was initially planned for September 15th release will now have its official release on September 28th across the globe in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam languages.

A new poster with the official release date is out today. A new release trailer of Skanda too will be out before the release. Skanda is a mass entertainer directed by Boyapati Srinu. Sree Leela is the heroine and Thaman scored the music. The theatrical and non-theatrical rights of Skanda are sold for record prices.