One more year and no clarity on Mokshagna’s Debut

By
Telugu360
-
0

Almost all the top production houses wished Nandamuri young scion Mokshanga on his birthday today. But his fans are left disappointed for one more year as there is no official word about the film debut of Mokshagna. Balakrishna announced about the debut of Mokshagna on several stages and occasions but it was never announced. Balakrishna also said that Mokshagna has a key role in the sequel of Aditya 369 and the project is delayed.

Nandamuri fans have been sharing the latest clicks of Mokshagna on social media circles from a long time and are waiting for the massive announcement. His birthday would be the best occasion to announce the debut of Mokshagna and one more year is gone. There are also speculations that he is not interested in films. We have to wait for an official announcement soon.

