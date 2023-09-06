Political Battle between Gali Muddukrishna Naidu’s Sons intensifies

The political landscape in Nagari, Andhra Pradesh, is witnessing an escalating rivalry within the Gali Muddukrishna Naidu family as the 2024 elections draw near. The demise of the former minister and MLC, Gali Muddukrishna Naidu, in February 2018 left a void in the Nagari TDP (Telugu Desam Party) leadership, and now his two sons are fervently competing for his political legacy.

Aftermath of Gali Muddukrishna Naidu:

In the aftermath of Gali Muddukrishna Naidu’s passing, the younger son, Jagdish, garnered the support of most family members for his bid to succeed his father. However, the elder son remains in opposition to this decision. This internal family strife has created a complex power struggle within the Gali clan. To further complicate matters, the TDP leadership appointed Gali Muddukrishna Naidu’s wife, Saraswathamma, to the vacant MLC (Member of the Legislative Council) post, which had become available due to her husband’s passing. The TDP has also indicated that other individuals will be appointed as in-charges for the constituency. Despite these efforts by the TDP leadership, the Gali Muddukrishna Naidu family remains resolute in their determination to prevent their family from seizing control of the constituency. This internal discord has brought to light a battle of political aspirations and ideologies within the family.

Gali Jagadish controversial statements:

Adding another layer of intrigue to this ongoing saga, Gali Jagadish, one of the sons, today made a sensational announcement. He expressed his intention to contest the upcoming elections from the Nagari seat, a move that took many by surprise. Even more astonishing was his consideration of both the TDP and the YSRCP (Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party), despite the Gali family’s long-standing affiliation with the TDP. Moreover, he told that, in case TDP gives ticket to his brother, he will not hesitate to contest against his brother from the safe constituency. In the event that Gali Jagadish fails to secure the Nagari constituency ticket, he has also indicated his willingness to contest from Chandragiri. This statement further confused people.

With both Gali Jagadish and his brother, Bhanu Prakash, aspiring to launch their political careers in the same constituency, Nagari, the future remains uncertain for the Gali Muddukrishna Naidu family and the political destiny of this pivotal region in Andhra Pradesh. As the 2024 elections draw closer, all eyes will be on this political battleground and the unfolding dynamics within the Gali family.