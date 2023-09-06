Kushi Crashes on Weekdays – 5 days Worldwide Collections

Kushi has crashed badly on weekdays with a drop of 75-80% on Monday from Sunday and again 20 percent drop on Tuesday from Monday. It has collected a distributor share of 33.5 Cr by the end of Tuesday. Daily share in Telugu States is less than 1 Cr and the total now stands at 20Cr. Theatrical rights in AP/TS are valued at 40 Cr and looking at daily shares the film will find it hard to collect 25 Cr in full run. The Tamil Nadu market is on the verge of breakeven though Karnataka aint doing well. The best-performing area for the film is Overseas where it is in the profit zone for the buyers and benefited by a long weekend. The overall recovery of the film now stands at 63 percent and will end up at less than 70 percent recovery.

Below are the area-wise 5 days shares:

(All below area-wise numbers are excluding GST)

Area 5 days Worldwide Collections First Weekend Worldwide Collections Day1 Worldwide Collecions Pre Release Business Nizam 10.57 Cr 9.66 Cr 4.34 Cr 13.6 Cr (NRA) Ceeded 2.25 Cr 2 Cr 0.9 Cr 6 Cr (NRA) UA 2.27 Cr 2.09 Cr 0.96 Cr Guntur 1.18 Cr 1.12 Cr 0.56 Cr East 1.14 Cr 1.04 Cr 0.51 Cr Krishna 1.03 Cr 0.92 Cr 0.37 Cr West 0.86 Cr 0.77 Cr 0.54 Cr Nellore 0.67 Cr 0.57 Cr 0.26 Cr Andhra 18.4 Cr (NRA) P&P 2 Cr AP/TS 19.97 Cr 18.17 Cr 8.44 Cr 40 Cr (excluding GST) ROI 5.15 Cr 4.45 Cr 1.25 Cr KA + ROI 4 Cr Tamil Nadu 3 Cr Overseas 8.35 Cr 7.10 Cr 4.05 Cr 6 Cr Worldwide Share 33.47 Cr 29.72 Cr 13.74 Cr Worldwide Gross 68 Cr 58.4 Cr 25.5 Cr Worldwide Breakeven 53 Cr 53 Cr 53 Cr 53 Cr (excluding GST)