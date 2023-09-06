Kushi Crashes on Weekdays – 5 days Worldwide Collections

Kushi has crashed badly on weekdays with a drop of 75-80% on Monday from Sunday and again 20 percent drop on Tuesday from Monday. It has collected a distributor share of 33.5 Cr by the end of Tuesday. Daily share in Telugu States is less than 1 Cr and the total now stands at 20Cr. Theatrical rights in AP/TS are valued at 40 Cr and looking at daily shares the film will find it hard to collect 25 Cr in full run. The Tamil Nadu market is on the verge of breakeven though Karnataka aint doing well. The best-performing area for the film is Overseas where it is in the profit zone for the buyers and benefited by a long weekend. The overall recovery of the film now stands at 63 percent and will end up at less than 70 percent recovery.

Below are the area-wise 5 days shares:

(All below area-wise numbers are excluding GST)

Area5 days Worldwide CollectionsFirst Weekend Worldwide CollectionsDay1 Worldwide CollecionsPre Release Business
Nizam10.57 Cr9.66 Cr4.34 Cr13.6 Cr (NRA)
Ceeded2.25 Cr2 Cr0.9 Cr6 Cr (NRA)
UA2.27 Cr2.09 Cr0.96 Cr
Guntur1.18 Cr1.12 Cr0.56 Cr
East1.14 Cr1.04 Cr0.51 Cr
Krishna1.03 Cr0.92 Cr0.37 Cr
West0.86 Cr0.77 Cr0.54 Cr
Nellore0.67 Cr0.57 Cr0.26 Cr
Andhra18.4 Cr (NRA)
P&P2 Cr
AP/TS19.97 Cr18.17 Cr8.44 Cr40 Cr (excluding GST)
ROI5.15 Cr4.45 Cr1.25 Cr
KA + ROI4 Cr
Tamil Nadu3 Cr
Overseas8.35 Cr7.10 Cr4.05 Cr6 Cr
Worldwide Share33.47 Cr29.72 Cr13.74 Cr
Worldwide Gross68 Cr58.4 Cr25.5 Cr
Worldwide Breakeven53 Cr53 Cr53 Cr53 Cr (excluding GST)

