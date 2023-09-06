PM Modi responds to Udayanidhi’s remarks on Sanatana Dharma

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during a meeting with his Council of Ministers in preparation for the upcoming G20 Summit in New Delhi today, addressed the controversial ‘Sanatana Dharma’ remark made by DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin. Details as follows.

The Prime Minister emphasized the importance of providing a well-thought-out response to such remarks. He further cautioned his ministers against engaging in discussions related to the India vs. Bharat dispute, emphasizing that only authorized individuals should address this matter. Modi’s advice to his ministers was crystal clear: maintain a focus on the facts as outlined in the Constitution and avoid delving into historical aspects. Instead, he encouraged them to center their discussions on the contemporary relevance of the issue at hand.

The Prime Minister’s remarks come in the wake of Udhayanidhi Stalin’s comments equating ‘Sanatana Dharma’ with diseases like mosquitoes, Dengue, Malaria, fever, and Corona, and suggesting that it should be eradicated. The statement had sparked a significant controversy and elicited varied reactions from political leaders and the public alike.

Modi’s words serve as a reminder to his ministers to exercise discretion and responsibility in their public statements, especially on sensitive issues like this.