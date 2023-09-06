Death rumours about yesteryear actress creates sensation

Actress Ramya aka Divya Spandana has done films in all the South languages. A storm of tweets were seen on Twitter that the yesteryear actress suffered heart attack and she passed away. The actress is very much alive and she is currently holidaying in Geneva. She will soon travel to Prague before returning back to India. Divya Spandana received hundreds of calls after the rumours started on social media.

Divya Spandana also served as MP from Karnataka’s Mandya. She played the lead role in Kalyanram’s Abhimanyu. Several top Hindi news portals and media houses too carried the demise news of Divya Spandana in a hurry without basic investigation. Her fans and well- wishes are now relieved after knowing that Divya Spandana is doing fine.