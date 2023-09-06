Naidu speaks about his arrest today or tomorrow

TDP chief and former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu said that this government would arrest him today or tomorrow. He said he is ready to face any challenge from this government. He also appealed to the people to get ready to face any challenge for the next six months.

Interacting with teachers, advocates, doctors and other professionals in Rayadurgam of Anantapur district on Wednesday, Naidu said that this government was encouraging factionist politics in the state. He alleged that the government had started arresting the TDP leaders across the state. Some three hundred leaders were arrested in Punganur and Angallu incidents, he said.

He said that he is ready to face any case. “I have been in politics for 40 years and had no case so far. Some cases were filed by the late Y S Rajasekhar Reddy. What happened to them?” he asked. He further said that Jagan Mohan Reddy was now filing the cases against him. He said he would not give them much importance as Jagan is going to be defeated in the next election.

He alleged that the YSR Congress leaders were attacking him on the roads. They were posing a threat to his life in the public. However, he was daring enough to move in the midst of the people. He also alleged that the same YSR Congress leaders were filing criminal cases against him.

“They come and attack me. They come and provoke my party workers. Finally, they file a case against me and my party workers,” Chandrababu Naidu said.

The TDP chief alleged that Jagan Mohan Reddy was doing destructive politics in the state. He said he had never seen a leader with destruction as his motive. He blamed Jagan Mohan Reddy for taking the state backward in the last four years.