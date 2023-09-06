We always respect law, says Lokesh

Observing that the attack on the Yuva Galam pada yatra has been perfectly planned, TDP general secretary, Nara Lokesh, on Wednesday said that the TDP leaders have high respect for the law and that he never made any comments against any individual.

Refusing to accept the notices by the police, Lokesh who is on his pada yatra told the officials who approached him to serve the notices that “you have come here to serve the notices on those who have violated the law. This is not the election time and how the police can argue that we can not engage so many vehicles,” Lokesh asked.

Maintaining that the pada yatra is being undertaken peacefully, the TDP general secretary made it clear that they have never created any kind of trouble anywhere. Why similar notices are not being served on the ruling YSRCP leaders and how notices can be served on him for undertaking pada yatra in such a peaceful manner, he asked.

Stating that he never violated the law and order in any part of the State, Lokesh said that he has already informed the police that a disturbance is likely to be created on September 4 at Bhimavaram. “We have all kinds of evidence on this and TV news channels also have highlighted this,” he added.

Lokesh asked the police officials to mention what he spoke against the Chief Minister and stated that the TDP has made several complaints but there is no action on them. Where are the TDP volunteers, who have been taken into custody, he asked and told the police officials to see to it that the law is equal for all.

The police suddenly attacked the Yuva Galam campsite at Bethapudi in West Godavari district at midnight on Tuesday and took 50 persons into custody. All those who are taken into custody are shifted to Kaikaluru police station and the police indiscriminately attack the volunteers.

Several TDP leaders on Wednesday strongly condemned the midnight attack on the pada yatra campsite and felt that Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy, and the other ruling party leaders are unable to digest the tremendous response to the pada yatra. “When Lokesh is undertaking the pada yatra as per the route map submitted to the police why the YSRCP leaders could not digest it,” they asked.

Lokesh’s pada yatra touched the 2800 km milestone at Vempa village in Bhimavaram Assembly segment of the combined West Godavari district. On this occasion Lokesh promised to supply power at Rs 1.50 per unit for aqua farmers once the TDP is back in power.