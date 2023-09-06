TTD gives hand sticks to footpath devotees

TTD Chairman Bhumana Karunakara Reddy along with EO A V Dharma Reddy on Wednesday evening launched the program of distributing hand sticks to devotees on footpaths at Alipiri Padala Mandapam as part of an exercise to give them self-confidence against wild beasts attacks etc. if any.

Speaking to media on the occasion the TTD Chairman said that it was scientifically proven and since times immemorial the practice of carrying sticks while crossing dense woods or during hunting expeditions as a protective measure to scare wild animals with hand sticks. And the provision was not aimed at fighting the wild animals.

He said devotees were sent in groups on footpaths with security guards and police personnel were also stationed at frequent distances and wild animal prone Zones on the route. TTD efforts to contain the wild animals attack threat had yielded results with the trapping of four leopards.

The hand sticks will be taken back from devotees after they reach Sri Narasimha Swami temple and will be supplied to devotees on rotation basis. He also left it to the wisdom of critics on hand sticks exercise for finding fault with TTD enterprise in safety of Srivari devotees.

EO Dharma Reddy said several safety initiatives were rolled out by TTD after the June 22 incident at 7th mile and August 11 at Sri Narasimha Swami temple areas. Among them were installation of 500 CCCamera traps to identify movement of wild animals and their capture besides driving wild animals into deep forests from the footpaths, stoppage of sale of fruits and vegetables offered as feed to friendly animals like deer, monkeys etc. as a step to stop wild animals approaching footpaths for sake of animals

He said movement of wildlife was identified near Shila thoranam and 7th mile on Alipiri footpath. In view of the above, devotees in groups of 100 are advised to move on the footpath along with security personnel, chanting Govinda Nama.

The devotees are also informed of being cautious about wildlife activity every five minutes through the broadcasting system. The forest department has also recruited 100 staff for watching the safety of devotees on the routes.

The EO said currently devotees with below 12-year-old children are allowed to trek on footpaths till 2 pm in the afternoon. Two wheelers are also allowed on ghat road from morning 6.00 am to evening 6.00 PM.

The TTD has also sent proposals with designs to Wildlife institute of India and union forest ministry for construction of a steel fencing in the Alipiri footpath route which falls in the reserved forest zone. He said only 10,000 hand sticks were prepared at cost of ₹45,000 only and the exercise is not aimed at any destruction of forest wood at all.