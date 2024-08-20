x
Tips To Reduce Back Pain
Soniya Akula engagement
Kriti Sanon with her adorable pet
Pushpa 2 The Rule Wild Fire Event
Neil Nitin Mukesh’s Latest Photo Shoot
How To Process The Situation, When You Make A Mistake
Saif Ali Khan’s Style On Ramp
Kriti Kharbanda’s New Photo Dump
Rakul Preet Slays In Asymmetric Style
Anjali in colorful mode
Satya Dev at Zebra Movie Press Meet
Dates Health Benefits And Nutritional Values
Nabha Natesh Stunning In a Floral Saree
Alaya F Vibing In a Pink Saree
Catherine Tresa Moods In A Frame
Rashi Singh Hot Looks
Poonam Bajwa Goa Diaries
Avika Gor Stuns In a Black Saree
Sree Leela Blissful PhotoShoot
Tamannaah Bhatia Golden Glow Look
Aamir Khan takes up the path of Shah Rukh Khan

Bollywood Superstar and Mr Perfect Aamir Khan slowed down in his career. His last film Laal Singh Chaddha was a massive disaster and Aamir has taken a long time to come out from the disaster. Aamir Khan has been focused on producing films and he is quite busy as a producer for now. His next production Sitare Zameen Par is slated for December release. Aamir Khan is on a hunt for the right options to sign his next as an actor.

Also Read : Sudheer Babu responds to Arshad Warsi’s Comments

Shah Rukh Khan caught the trend and he worked with South directors like Atlee and scored a massive hit like Jawan. Several top Bollywood actors are in talks with South directors who can handle pan-Indian films. Aamir Khan too has taken such a call as per the ongoing speculation. He is holding talks with successful and crazy director Lokesh Kanagaraj for an action drama. He created his mark with films like Khaidi, Vikram and Leo. For now, the project is in discussion stages. Tollywood’s top production house Mythri Movie Makers are on board to produce this prestigious film and it would be announced next year. Lokesh Kanagaraj will soon direct Superstar Rajinikanth and the film titled Coolie will release next year.

