Tips To Reduce Back Pain
Soniya Akula engagement
Kriti Sanon with her adorable pet
Pushpa 2 The Rule Wild Fire Event
Neil Nitin Mukesh’s Latest Photo Shoot
How To Process The Situation, When You Make A Mistake
Saif Ali Khan’s Style On Ramp
Kriti Kharbanda’s New Photo Dump
Rakul Preet Slays In Asymmetric Style
Anjali in colorful mode
Satya Dev at Zebra Movie Press Meet
Dates Health Benefits And Nutritional Values
Nabha Natesh Stunning In a Floral Saree
Alaya F Vibing In a Pink Saree
Catherine Tresa Moods In A Frame
Rashi Singh Hot Looks
Poonam Bajwa Goa Diaries
Avika Gor Stuns In a Black Saree
Sree Leela Blissful PhotoShoot
Tamannaah Bhatia Golden Glow Look
Home > Politics

Budding cricketer recreates Yuvraj Singh’s record:

Budding cricketer recreates Yuvraj Singh’s record:

Yuvraj Singh's T20I record broken

Indian cricket fans will always cherish the six Sixes hit by Yuvraj Singh in World Cup T20 final against England in 2007. Now a budding cricketer from emerging cricketing nation recreated Yuvraj Singh’s historical feat.

In the ongoing T20 World Cup Qualifier matches, Darius Visser of Samoa hit six Sixers against Vanuatu on Tuesday. The Qualifier match between Pacific ocean nations Samoa and Vanuatu took place in Apia, the capital city of Samoa.

Though Darius Visser achieved the feat of hitting six Sixes in a over, unlike Yuvraj Singh who hit them in consecutive deliveries, Samoa batter had to face dot balls in between. But ‘no balls’ saved the day for Darius Visser.

Darius Visser hit three consecutive sixes in the first three legal deliveries in the 15th over bowled by Nalin Nipiko. While a no ball followed after three sixes, Visser hit fourth six from the fourth legal delivery.

Also Read : Yuvraj Singh’s Biopic Announced

One more no ball followed and fifth ball turned into a dot ball. But luck favoured Visser as bowler Nipiko bowled third no ball, which Visser hit for a six. He finished the over by hitting the sixth six off last ball of the over.

Along with no balls, batting team Samoa had also achieved the record of scoring most runs in an over in international cricket. The batting team amassed 39 runs in the over.

Overall Darius Visser scored 132 runs, with 14 sixes included in it. Thanks to his blitzkrieg Samoa, scored 174 runs in the T20 qualifier match.

