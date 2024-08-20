x
Yuvraj Singh’s Biopic Announced

Published on August 20, 2024 by ratnasri

Yuvraj Singh’s Biopic Announced

Cricketer Yuvraj Singh’s life story is an inspiration for many. He is one of the most successful cricketers and he battled and won against cancer. A biopic on this star cricketer has been under discussion for a long time. An official announcement came out today and it will be bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar and Ravi Bhagchandka. The film narrates about the journey of Yuvraj Singh and his cricket career. The team is yet to announce the details of the director and the actor who will reprise the role of Yuvraj Singh in the film.

Yuvraj Singh on this occasion said that cricket has been his greatest love and hope the film will inspire many in the future. He also thanked Bhushan Kumar and Ravi Bhagchandka for making it true. Bhushan Kumar said that the journey of Yuvraj Singh is quite promising and he is thrilled to take up the project. Ravi Bhagchandka said that he shared a great bonding with Yuvraj Singh from the past few years. He said that he is honoured to be a part of the project. The shooting formalities of the film are expected to commence next year and the makers will announce things soon.

