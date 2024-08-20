Harish Shankar to return his Remuneration

x
Tollywood director Harish Shankar decided to remake Raid and he penned his own version. The film titled Mr Bachchan featured Ravi Teja in the lead role and the film released on August 15th. Mr Bachchan was badly rejected by the audience and it is the biggest flop of the year. Harish Shankar took Rs 15 crores as remuneration for the film. Considering the losses incurred, he decided to return back some of his remuneration so that it would compensate for the losses of the buyers. The film’s producer TG Vishwa Prasad promised to refund the buyers as they lost big on Mr Bachchan. Harish Shankar’s payback at this time will also help the producer.

Mr Bachchan is a huge loss venture for People Media Factory. Harish Shankar is also in talks to do one more film for the producer. He is committed to Ram for his next film and the shoot commences next year. Ravi Teja is tightlipped about the failure of Mr Bachchan. The actor never promoted the film post release and he even never tried to save Mr Bachchan. Ravi Teja is committed to People Media Factory once again and the film directed by Bobby will start next year.

