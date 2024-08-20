Exclusive: NBK109 joins Sankranthi Race

Nandamuri Balakrishna is shooting for an action-packed mass entertainer directed by Bobby Kolli. The film reached the final stages of shoot and the entire shoot is expected to be concluded before October. Though the makers considered a December release, considering the release chart in December, the makers decided to release the film during the Sankranthi 2025 season. The exact release date will be finalized and announced soon. Urvashi Rautela, Chandini Chowdary, Shraddha Srinath will be seen in other important roles and Bobby Deol is the lead antagonist in this yet to be titled film.

Sithara Entertainments, Srikara Studios and Fortune Four Cinemas are the producers and Thaman is scoring the music. This film is the costliest one in Balakrishna’s career. A massive schedule of this film was completed in Rajasthan recently. Balakrishna will complete the shoot of this film and he will work with Boyapati Srinu very soon. Balakrishna is all set to launch his son Mokshagna next month and the film will be directed by Prasanth Varma.