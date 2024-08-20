x
How To Process The Situation, When You Make A Mistake
Saif Ali Khan’s Style On Ramp
Kriti Kharbanda’s New Photo Dump
Rakul Preet Slays In Asymmetric Style
Anjali in colorful mode
Satya Dev at Zebra Movie Press Meet
Dates Health Benefits And Nutritional Values
Nabha Natesh Stunning In a Floral Saree
Alaya F Vibing In a Pink Saree
Catherine Tresa Moods In A Frame
Rashi Singh Hot Looks
Poonam Bajwa Goa Diaries
Avika Gor Stuns In a Black Saree
Sree Leela Blissful PhotoShoot
Tamannaah Bhatia Golden Glow Look
Namrata Shirodkar Latest Clicks
Eesha Rebba Cool Look In White Jump Suit
Manushi Chhillar At IFFA Goa
Hebah Patel’s latest photoshoot
Breastfeeding Benefits for Both Mom and Baby
Home > Movie News

Exclusive: NBK109 joins Sankranthi Race

Published on August 20, 2024 by ratnasri

Exclusive: NBK109 joins Sankranthi Race

Nandamuri Balakrishna is shooting for an action-packed mass entertainer directed by Bobby Kolli. The film reached the final stages of shoot and the entire shoot is expected to be concluded before October. Though the makers considered a December release, considering the release chart in December, the makers decided to release the film during the Sankranthi 2025 season. The exact release date will be finalized and announced soon. Urvashi Rautela, Chandini Chowdary, Shraddha Srinath will be seen in other important roles and Bobby Deol is the lead antagonist in this yet to be titled film.

Sithara Entertainments, Srikara Studios and Fortune Four Cinemas are the producers and Thaman is scoring the music. This film is the costliest one in Balakrishna’s career. A massive schedule of this film was completed in Rajasthan recently. Balakrishna will complete the shoot of this film and he will work with Boyapati Srinu very soon. Balakrishna is all set to launch his son Mokshagna next month and the film will be directed by Prasanth Varma.

