Aamir Khan to party with Team RRR

RRR is a humongous hit all over and the film is minting huge money across all the territories and languages. The film dominated the North Indian circuit and it grossed close to Rs 200 crores already. Marking the phenomenal success, Jayantilal Gada of Pen Studios planned a grand success bash of RRR tomorrow evening in Mumbai. Bollywood Superstar and Mr Perfect Aamir Khan will attend the bash as special guest and will party with the team of RRR.

Pen Studios is in plans to felicitate Rajamouli, Ram Charan and NTR in Mumbai tomorrow during the event. The team of RRR will jet off to Mumbai tomorrow morning and will be present for the bash. The makers of RRR are yet to celebrate the huge success of the film. Last night, Nizam distributor Dil Raju hosted a party for the team and now it is the turn of Jayantilal Gada to celebrate the success of RRR.