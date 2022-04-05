NTR opens about his next with Koratala Siva

Young Tiger NTR is on a break and he is enjoying the super success of RRR. The actor is in talks with Koratala Siva for his 30th film and it is said to be an action entertainer. The pre-production work commenced recently and the shoot commences in June. NTR is on a weight-loss mission and the actor will cut down 8 kgs for his next. Responding about the film, NTR said that the film is said to be loaded with an intense drama along with a lot of commercial ingredients.

Tarak said that the film will have all the stuff for fans along with a strong and intense drama. Alia Bhatt is the leading lady and Anirudh is the music composer. NTR Arts and Yuvasudha Arts are the producers and the film is expected to head for a pan-Indian release next year in summer. Koratala Siva is finalizing the other lead actors and is giving final touches to the script.