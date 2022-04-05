AP cabinet meeting deferred to April 7 noon

The AP cabinet meeting would be held in the afternoon of April 7. It would be held from 3 pm on the day. It was initially proposed for 11 am on April 7. However, due to the changes in Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy’s programmes on the day, the cabinet meeting was deferred to 3 pm.

The chief minister was originally scheduled to attend the felicitation of village volunteers at Narasaraopet on April 6 and be available in the capital for the cabinet meeting on the next day. However, the Narasaraopet programme is rescheduled to April 7 morning.

The changes were required as the chief minister had left for the national capital for his two-day tour. Jagan Mohan Reddy is scheduled to meet the Prime Minister on April 5 at 4 pm. He would be in the national capital on April 6 and return to Tadepalli only in the evening.

The chief minister is likely to meet several Union ministers on issues concerning the state. As this two-day programme in Delhi is unexpected, the cabinet meeting has to be deferred, said chief secretary Dr Sameer Sharma.

Interestingly, Minister for Transport, Information and Public Relations, Perni Nani had said that the cabinet revamp would be held on April 11. He met the members of the transport sector in Vijayawada on Tuesday, where he told them that this would be his last meeting as a minister as the new cabinet would take office on April 11.

The Chief Minister would send the resignations of the ministers to Governor Biswabhushan Harichandan for his approval. The chief minister would also send the names of the new cabinet members and request the governor to give them an oath on April 11. The cabinet swearing-in is scheduled to be held at 11.31 AM on April 11, sources said.