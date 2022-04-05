RRR holds good on second Monday – 11 days AP/TS Collections

RRR has a good hold on second Monday in the Telugu States as the film has collected a share of 5Cr. Total share of the film now stands at 233.7 Cr approx. Ticket rates are back to normal all over the Telugu States and that has helped the film to garner better footfalls when compared to friday which also had the advantage of holiday eve. Reduction in ticket rates doesn’t mean the rents will come down and that will affect the share of the film especially in B,C centres where ticket rates are much lesser now. Now the film needs to holds with normal drop day by day unlike in the first week where it had significant drops day by day.

Area11 Days Collections10 Days Worldwide CollectionsRRR is outstanding on Ugadi Day8 Days Collectionsfirst week worldwide collections6 Days Collections5 Days Collections4 Days CollectionsFirst Weekend Worldwide Collections2 Days Collections AP/TS Day1 CollectionsPre release Business
Nizam99.19Cr97.01Cr90.05 Cr81.48Cr77.17 Cr73.10Cr68.30 Cr61.60Cr53.45 Cr38.40Cr23.30 Cr70 Cr
Ceeded 41.15Cr40.20Cr37.70 Cr34.45Cr33.1 Cr32Cr30.5Cr28.5Cr26 Cr21.10 Cr16.50 Cr45 Cr
UA30.38Cr29.53Cr26.98 Cr23.64Cr22.63 Cr21.85Cr20.73Cr18.95Cr16.28 Cr11.69 Cr7.18 Cr26 Cr
Guntur16.30Cr16.09Cr15.24 Cr14.21Cr13.81 Cr13.48Cr13.07Cr12.42Cr11.47 Cr9.50 Cr7.70 Cr18 Cr
East13.96Cr13.67Cr12.82 Cr11.61Cr11.10 Cr10.79Cr10.36Cr9.63Cr8.67 Cr6.93 Cr 5.35 Cr17 Cr
West11.64Cr11.44Cr10.84 Cr10.09Cr9.76 Cr9.56Cr9.23Cr8.71Cr8.04 Cr6.95 Cr5.93 Cr14 Cr
Krishna12.95CR12.75Cr11.94 Cr10.92Cr10.56 Cr10.23Cr9.78Cr9.08Cr8.03 Cr6.02 Cr 4.16 Cr14 Cr
Nellore8.14Cr7.96Cr7.40 Cr6.75Cr6.44 Cr6.18Cr5.87Cr5.42Cr4.81 Cr3.86 Cr3.01 Cr9 Cr
Total AP/TS 233.71Cr228.65Cr (314 Cr)212.97 Cr193.15Cr184.57 Cr (250 Cr Gross)177.19Cr167.84Cr154.31Cr136.75 Cr (170 Cr Gross)104.45 Cr
73.13 Cr213 Cr
KA36 Cr (67 Cr Gross)28 Cr (52 Cr Gross)20 Cr (37.75 Cr Gross)50 Cr
TN34 Cr (62 Cr Gross)25 Cr (46 Cr Gross)17 Cr (31.25 Cr Gross)45 Cr
Kerala9 Cr (22 cr Gross)7 Cr (17 cr Gross)5.25 Cr (12.35 cr Gross)10 Cr
North91.5 Cr (221 Cr Gross)70 Cr (162 Cr Gross)41 Cr (94 Cr Gross)100 Cr(valued)
Overseas 84.5 Cr (183 Cr Gross)71 Cr (153 Cr Gross)58 Cr (122 Cr Gross) 70 Cr
Total 483.65 Cr (869 Cr Gross)385.57 Cr (680 Cr Gross)278 Cr (467.35 Cr Gross)488 Cr

