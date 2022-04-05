RRR holds good on second Monday – 11 days AP/TS Collections

RRR has a good hold on second Monday in the Telugu States as the film has collected a share of 5Cr. Total share of the film now stands at 233.7 Cr approx. Ticket rates are back to normal all over the Telugu States and that has helped the film to garner better footfalls when compared to friday which also had the advantage of holiday eve. Reduction in ticket rates doesn’t mean the rents will come down and that will affect the share of the film especially in B,C centres where ticket rates are much lesser now. Now the film needs to holds with normal drop day by day unlike in the first week where it had significant drops day by day.
|Area
|11 Days Collections
|10 Days Worldwide Collections
|RRR is outstanding on Ugadi Day
|8 Days Collections
|first week worldwide collections
|6 Days Collections
|5 Days Collections
|4 Days Collections
|First Weekend Worldwide Collections
|2 Days Collections
|AP/TS Day1 Collections
|Pre release Business
|Nizam
|99.19Cr
|97.01Cr
|90.05 Cr
|81.48Cr
|77.17 Cr
|73.10Cr
|68.30 Cr
|61.60Cr
|53.45 Cr
|38.40Cr
|23.30 Cr
|70 Cr
|Ceeded
|41.15Cr
|40.20Cr
|37.70 Cr
|34.45Cr
|33.1 Cr
|32Cr
|30.5Cr
|28.5Cr
|26 Cr
|21.10 Cr
|16.50 Cr
|45 Cr
|UA
|30.38Cr
|29.53Cr
|26.98 Cr
|23.64Cr
|22.63 Cr
|21.85Cr
|20.73Cr
|18.95Cr
|16.28 Cr
|11.69 Cr
|7.18 Cr
|26 Cr
|Guntur
|16.30Cr
|16.09Cr
|15.24 Cr
|14.21Cr
|13.81 Cr
|13.48Cr
|13.07Cr
|12.42Cr
|11.47 Cr
|9.50 Cr
|7.70 Cr
|18 Cr
|East
|13.96Cr
|13.67Cr
|12.82 Cr
|11.61Cr
|11.10 Cr
|10.79Cr
|10.36Cr
|9.63Cr
|8.67 Cr
|6.93 Cr
|5.35 Cr
|17 Cr
|West
|11.64Cr
|11.44Cr
|10.84 Cr
|10.09Cr
|9.76 Cr
|9.56Cr
|9.23Cr
|8.71Cr
|8.04 Cr
|6.95 Cr
|5.93 Cr
|14 Cr
|Krishna
|12.95CR
|12.75Cr
|11.94 Cr
|10.92Cr
|10.56 Cr
|10.23Cr
|9.78Cr
|9.08Cr
|8.03 Cr
|6.02 Cr
|4.16 Cr
|14 Cr
|Nellore
|8.14Cr
|7.96Cr
|7.40 Cr
|6.75Cr
|6.44 Cr
|6.18Cr
|5.87Cr
|5.42Cr
|4.81 Cr
|3.86 Cr
|3.01 Cr
|9 Cr
|Total AP/TS
|233.71Cr
|228.65Cr (314 Cr)
|212.97 Cr
|193.15Cr
|184.57 Cr (250 Cr Gross)
|177.19Cr
|167.84Cr
|154.31Cr
|136.75 Cr (170 Cr Gross)
|104.45 Cr
|73.13 Cr
|213 Cr
|KA
|36 Cr (67 Cr Gross)
|28 Cr (52 Cr Gross)
|20 Cr (37.75 Cr Gross)
|50 Cr
|TN
|34 Cr (62 Cr Gross)
|25 Cr (46 Cr Gross)
|17 Cr (31.25 Cr Gross)
|45 Cr
|Kerala
|9 Cr (22 cr Gross)
|7 Cr (17 cr Gross)
|5.25 Cr (12.35 cr Gross)
|10 Cr
|North
|91.5 Cr (221 Cr Gross)
|70 Cr (162 Cr Gross)
|41 Cr (94 Cr Gross)
|100 Cr(valued)
|Overseas
|84.5 Cr (183 Cr Gross)
|71 Cr (153 Cr Gross)
|58 Cr (122 Cr Gross)
|70 Cr
|Total
|483.65 Cr (869 Cr Gross)
|385.57 Cr (680 Cr Gross)
|278 Cr (467.35 Cr Gross)
|488 Cr