RRR holds good on second Monday – 11 days AP/TS Collections

RRR has a good hold on second Monday in the Telugu States as the film has collected a share of 5Cr. Total share of the film now stands at 233.7 Cr approx. Ticket rates are back to normal all over the Telugu States and that has helped the film to garner better footfalls when compared to friday which also had the advantage of holiday eve. Reduction in ticket rates doesn’t mean the rents will come down and that will affect the share of the film especially in B,C centres where ticket rates are much lesser now. Now the film needs to holds with normal drop day by day unlike in the first week where it had significant drops day by day.

Area 11 Days Collections 10 Days Worldwide Collections RRR is outstanding on Ugadi Day 8 Days Collections first week worldwide collections 6 Days Collections 5 Days Collections 4 Days Collections First Weekend Worldwide Collections 2 Days Collections AP/TS Day1 Collections Pre release Business Nizam 99.19Cr 97.01Cr 90.05 Cr 81.48Cr 77.17 Cr 73.10Cr 68.30 Cr 61.60Cr 53.45 Cr 38.40Cr 23.30 Cr 70 Cr Ceeded 41.15Cr 40.20Cr 37.70 Cr 34.45Cr 33.1 Cr 32Cr 30.5Cr 28.5Cr 26 Cr 21.10 Cr 16.50 Cr 45 Cr UA 30.38Cr 29.53Cr 26.98 Cr 23.64Cr 22.63 Cr 21.85Cr 20.73Cr 18.95Cr 16.28 Cr 11.69 Cr 7.18 Cr 26 Cr Guntur 16.30Cr 16.09Cr 15.24 Cr 14.21Cr 13.81 Cr 13.48Cr 13.07Cr 12.42Cr 11.47 Cr 9.50 Cr 7.70 Cr 18 Cr East 13.96Cr 13.67Cr 12.82 Cr 11.61Cr 11.10 Cr 10.79Cr 10.36Cr 9.63Cr 8.67 Cr 6.93 Cr 5.35 Cr 17 Cr West 11.64Cr 11.44Cr 10.84 Cr 10.09Cr 9.76 Cr 9.56Cr 9.23Cr 8.71Cr 8.04 Cr 6.95 Cr 5.93 Cr 14 Cr Krishna 12.95CR 12.75Cr 11.94 Cr 10.92Cr 10.56 Cr 10.23Cr 9.78Cr 9.08Cr 8.03 Cr 6.02 Cr 4.16 Cr 14 Cr Nellore 8.14Cr 7.96Cr 7.40 Cr 6.75Cr 6.44 Cr 6.18Cr 5.87Cr 5.42Cr 4.81 Cr 3.86 Cr 3.01 Cr 9 Cr Total AP/TS 233.71Cr 228.65Cr (314 Cr) 212.97 Cr 193.15Cr 184.57 Cr (250 Cr Gross) 177.19Cr 167.84Cr 154.31Cr 136.75 Cr (170 Cr Gross) 104.45 Cr

73.13 Cr 213 Cr KA 36 Cr (67 Cr Gross) 28 Cr (52 Cr Gross) 20 Cr (37.75 Cr Gross) 50 Cr TN 34 Cr (62 Cr Gross) 25 Cr (46 Cr Gross) 17 Cr (31.25 Cr Gross) 45 Cr Kerala 9 Cr (22 cr Gross) 7 Cr (17 cr Gross) 5.25 Cr (12.35 cr Gross) 10 Cr North 91.5 Cr (221 Cr Gross) 70 Cr (162 Cr Gross) 41 Cr (94 Cr Gross) 100 Cr(valued) Overseas 84.5 Cr (183 Cr Gross) 71 Cr (153 Cr Gross) 58 Cr (122 Cr Gross) 70 Cr Total 483.65 Cr (869 Cr Gross) 385.57 Cr (680 Cr Gross) 278 Cr (467.35 Cr Gross) 488 Cr