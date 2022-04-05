Varun Tej as special guest for Indian Idol Telugu

With just a few days left for the release of Ghani, its protagonist Varun Tej is going all out to promote the movie.

He will be seen in the upcoming episode of Indian Idol Telugu, a popular talent hunt show which is being streamed by leading OTT platform Aha.

In the company of the show’s judges Thaman, Nithya Menon and Karthik, Varun Tej had a great time on the sets of Indian Idol.

Describing Ghani as the biggest ever action drama in Varun’s career, they state the movie would be a compelling collage of action and emotions. The film, which had recently obtained U/A certification from Censor, will see the light of the day on April 8.

Directed by Kiran Korrapati, the sports film is produced by Sidhu Mudda and Allu Bobby on Renaissance Pictures and Allu Bobby Company banners. The film will be presented by Allu Aravind.

Songs composed for Ghani by Thaman S have already become a sensation by topping the charts and receiving rave reviews. Full-fledged promotions for the movie will start immediately, it is learnt.